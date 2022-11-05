AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Miller, 75, formerly of Timberidge Drive in Austintown, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Her loving family was at her side.

Mrs. Miller was born on May 16, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Patrick and Marguerite (Curtis) Lynn.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, she moved to the Columbus area to be with her daughter and grandchildren in 2014, eventually settling in Lewis Center, Ohio.

Carol graduated Struthers High School in 1965 and The Altman Hospital School of Nursing in 1968 as a Registered Nurse. She was certified in several areas but focused on Pediatrics.

In her career as a nurse, she took great joy in mentoring and helping young nurses to grow and develop. The dedication and devotion to her patients was central in her mentoring. Her career spanned 39 years, mostly at Forum Health Hospitals and was concluded with her retirement in 2014. Throughout her career, Mrs. Miller was a member of the Ohio Nurses’ Association (ONA), the American Nurses’ Association (ANA) and the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Youngstown was her home parish throughout her formative years and the site of her wedding to Henry F. Miller on September 11, 1971.

After her move to Columbus, Carol continued in her dedication to service as she was a devoted volunteer employee for the Board of Elections each Election Day. Prior to her move from the Youngstown area and during her daughter’s elementary, middle and high school years, she was an active member of the PTA at Poland North Elementary School as well as a leader in the Girl Scouts. In her free time, Carol enjoyed traveling, cruises and attending her grandchildren’s school and sports activities. She seldom missed a game, a play or any other school or church function in which she could support her grandchildren. A big sports fan, she especially liked football. As a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and nurse, her enthusiasm and support knew no bounds. Her greatest joy perhaps was the time she spent with her grandkids, whether baby sitting, chauffering or sitting in the rain and cold at a sporting event, Carol was always “all in.”

Carol Ann is survived by her daughter, Melissa L. Miller of Lewis Center, Ohio; her three grandchildren, Madelyn Kaasa, Brayden Kaasa and Cooper Kaasa; her brother, Ron; her sister-in-law, Cynthia (Pappas) Lynn of Naples, Florida and several nieces and nephews whom she adored.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Henry, who died in January 3, 2008.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers at 11 Spring Street. There will be a funeral service celebrating Carol’s life on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. immediately following the viewing.

Internment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.