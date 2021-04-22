Carol Ann Antonishak, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann Antonishak, 71, of Poland, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Carol was born in Windber, Pennsylvania on September 11, 1949 to Gino and Mary Leonardis.

She graduated from Windber Area High School in 1967.

She worked her entire life as a seamstress, mother, aerobic fitness instructor and most notably as a beloved store manager of a local chocolate company for over 30 years, retiring last year.

She loved her family, enjoyed cooking, was a skilled puzzler and crafting expert. She was a lifelong avid reader, collector of beautiful things and a noted delicious apple pie baker.

Carol provided light, love and happiness to all. She was a person of the utmost generous and gracious spirit with significant strength of character. Her devotion and support for her family and friends was extraordinary. Her unique laughter filled the room with joy and she will forever be remembered by her everlasting smile.

Carol is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas and her children, Cary (Geoffrey) Jernigan of Littleton, Colorado and Thomas (Tammy) Antonishak of Poland, Ohio and brother, Gino (Barb) Leonardis of Windber, Pennsylvania. Carol will also be fondly remembered always by her four grandsons, Colton, Travis, Tommy and Angelo.

A memorial service celebrating Carol’s life will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 North Main Street, Poland, OH 44514

In lieu of any flowers, Carol’s family requests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the American Diabetes Association.

