SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Yurjevich, 76, died Wednesday evening, March 23, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Carol was born March 6, 1946 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edmund Skudlarek and Helen Magyar Dorff.

She was a graduate of Alliance High School, Class of 1964 and worked in Quality Control for Ventra Manufacturing in Salem, retiring in 2008. Carol lived in Salem for many years and later relocated to Struthers.

She is survived by her children, Kimberly (Bruce) Niles of Struthers, Ronald F. Middleton, Jr. of Salem and James Middleton of North Carolina; siblings, Joan (Alan) Gibson of Salem, Mary Bowser of Salem, Steve Skudlarek of Guilford Lake and Chuck Dorff of Salem; grandchildren, Joshua Middleton, Jessica Middleton and Daniel Middleton; great-grandchildren, Joshua Jr. and Karilynn Middleton and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by siblings, John Dorff, Gloria “Bean” Leedy and Donna Dorff.

Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home.

