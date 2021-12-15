GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Thomas, 71, of Greenford, died Monday afternoon, December 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born June 30, 1950 in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Isabel Mocker and had been a lifelong area resident.

Carol was a 1968 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She had retired in 2017 from Duca Manufacturing. In her retirement she enjoyed working at Lutz Greenhouse in Greenford. Previously she had been a secretary at St. Paul School in Salem for several years. Carol worked as a waitress at the Fireplace in Youngstown where she had met her husband, Will.

Carol enjoyed traveling with Will. They made a trip to Australia for their 20th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard, entertaining and having people over to her house.

Besides her husband, Will, whom she married September 13, 1997, she leaves her daughter, Katie and her husband, Mark; a son, Kevin and his wife, Erica; seven grandchildren, Max, Devin, Jaschelle, Jordyn, Frankee, Fallyn and Kal-El; two sisters, Joanne and her husband, Paul and Linda and her husband, David; a brother, George and his wife, Kathy and a brother-in-law, Ernie.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Doris Jean and Patricia.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Carol’s family asks that material contributions be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Youngstown or to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

