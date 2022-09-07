POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Carnes, 83, of Poland, died Sunday morning, September 4, 2022 at Assumption Village.

She was born August 25, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Stella Strang and had been a lifelong area resident.

Carol was a graduate of South High School and had been a homemaker.

She enjoyed sewing and was an excellent seamstress. Carol enjoyed flowers, gardening and working in her yard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Carnes.

She leaves her three children, Christopher Carnes, Heather Baringer and Lana Fanos; three grandchildren, Chelsea McNeal, Hannah Fanos and Julian Fanos and a sister, Debbie Fish.

Besides her parents and her husband, Carol was preceded in death by a grandson, Rodney Eyster

Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

