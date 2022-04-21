STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmella J. Zanni, 69 of Struthers, passed away peacefully, Monday evening, April 18, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, surrounded by her entire family.

She was born August 2, 1952 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Salvatore and Lucille (Ferrante) Zanni.

A lifelong area resident, Carmella was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1970. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education, as well as her Master’s Degree in Education, from Youngstown State University.

During her teaching career, she taught at St. Nicholas School, Struthers City Schools and Kent State University’s Salem Campus.

Carmella was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers and a strong advocate for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Talented at crafts, Carmella enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, working with flowers and building and decorating dollhouses. Some of Carmella’s other interests included history, especially the Civil War, cheering for the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes, listening to Barbra Streisand music and was a lover of animals.

She leaves four sisters, Anna Marie D’Abruzzi of Struthers, Lorraine (Bob) Erison of Bainbridge Township, Sally Ann Zanni of Struthers and Denise Zanni of Huron; two brothers, Richard Zanni of Struthers and Robert (Dora) Zanni of Salem; an aunt, Mary Parisi; eight nieces and nephews; five great-nieces and great-nephews and four great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, all of whom she loved deeply.

A prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, with her cousin, Fr. Frank Zanni officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22 and from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the funeral home.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Carmella’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

