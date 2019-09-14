Carmella (Costello) Tomasino, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmella Tomasino, 92, passed away Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at her residence with her loving family at her side.

Carmella was born May 14, 1927 in Trenton, New Jersey, a daughter of Gaetano and Concetta Costello.

As a young woman, Carmella came to Struthers where she has lived all of her adult life.

She married her husband, Frank J. Tomasino on April 17, 1948 and Carmella proudly took on the role of a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed cooking and baking and hosting wonderful dinners at her home. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren including her beloved dog, Bradley.

Carmella was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

Carmella’s husband, Frank passed way October 23, 1998. She leaves behind six children, Cheryl (Thomas) Tkach of Flat Rock, MI, Gayla (Salvatore) Ramunno of Struthers, Charles (Karen Wright) Tomasino of Youngstown, Carmella (Mark) Pisciuneri of Clarion, Pennsylvania, Marie DiLullo of Matthews, North Carolina and Frances (Jason Curall) Tomasino of Struthers; 11 grandchildren, Thomas (Julie) Tkach, Jessica (Jeff) Davis, Giuseppe (Elisa) Ramunno, MariaElena (Patrick) Harkins, Krystle (Adam) Nowakowski, Jacquelyn Tomasino, Mark Pisciuneri, Jr., Sarah Pisciuneri, Nicole (Paul) Canter, Daniel DiLullo and Frank Benson and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carmella was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred and Jim Costello and one sister, Mary Bath.

A Prayer Service will be held Monday, September 16 at 10:15 a.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Celuch, officiating.

Intombment will follow at the Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Friends will be received Monday, September 16 prior to the service from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

Carmella’s family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Carmella’s caregiver Jayetta Brookhart and to the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their genuine care and kindness provided to Carmella and her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

