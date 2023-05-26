LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmela DeMatteis, 101, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Liberty Healthcare Center.

She was born October 12, 1921 in Boyers, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Berardino and Guissipina (Puzzuti) Grilli.

Carmela was a devout Christian woman who faithfully read the bible and prayed the rosary daily. She was a member of Christ Our King, where she belonged to the Christian Mothers Group and often would help bake bread and donuts for the church.

In her free time, she enjoyed ceramics, sewing, needle point, crocheting, knitting and crafting. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them. She always said the secret to her longevity is hard work and having faith.

Carmela leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Richard (Tressa) DeMatteis of Hubbard; daughter-in-law, Kay DeMatteis of Medina; grandchildren, Renee (Bruce) Kegg, Gabrielle (Christopher) Hurst, Drew DeMatteis and Leslie (Kenneth) Kimble; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her sister, Michelina Retort of Toledo and sister-in-law, Angeline Grilli of Florida.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ubaldo DeMatteis, whom she married February 20, 1939 and who passed away March 29, 1995; a son, Gabriel DeMatteis and siblings, Dominic, John, Mario and Albert Grilli and Elizabeth Scarsella

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland, followed immediately by a funeral service starting at 12:00 p.m., celebrated by Fr. Micheal Swierz.

She will be entombed with her husband at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Liberty Healthcare Center for their compassionate care of Carmela over the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Carmela’s memory.

