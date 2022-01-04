YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmel L. Quattro, 96, passed away at her residence with her family at her side, early Monday morning, January 3, 2022.

Carmel, one of five children and a twin, was born on September 1, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Joseph and Rose Cambert Guerriero.

Raised on Youngstown’s south side, Carmel was a graduate of South High School, Class of 1943 and attended Youngstown Business College.

On January 13, 1948, she married Frank V. Quattro and together they made their home in Struthers.

A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Carmel was the consummate homemaker, providing a loving and nourishing home for her family. Freshly baked bread and homemade desserts were made daily. Carmel welcomed Frank home from his day job with dinner being served at 4:10 p.m. To Carmel, dinner time was family time and she made sure that Frank would have that time to catch up on the daily news of their family of seven before he left for his second job of the day at 5:00 p.m.

As a young mother, Carmel took an active role in her children’s activities. Later in life, as an adoring grandmother, Carmel enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s extra-curricular activities and she made sure to always have a small gift for them.

Carmel cherished her time with Frank. Together they enjoyed casino trips with friends, traveling to Florida during the winters and a trip of a lifetime to Australia to visit family. A card game enthusiast, Carmel loved playing Gin Rummy and later in life, visiting nursing homes to gather a group of players for a good game of 500 Bid.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Society in Struthers, former treasurer of its Women’s Auxiliary and a member of the St. Anthony’s bowling league. She also bowled in other leagues including the Struthers Knights of Columbus bowling league. Until two years ago, Carmel was actively playing bocce for the Mount Carmel Society in Lowellville.

Carmel was a longtime member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and Catholic Mothers.

A good woman, Carmel lived a full and productive 96 years and her legacy will continue as her family carries on her memory.

Carmel leaves behind her five children, Rosemary (Dexter) Hollen and Carol (Joseph) Mogulich, all of Struthers, Diana Kady and Mary Lou (Bob) Javier, all of Las Vegas, Nevada and Nick (Vicki) Quattro of Goose Creek, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Rob) Chambers, Marla (Mike) Pieton, Monica (Sean) Griffith, Alana (Jason) Rivello, Lauren, Frank and Nicholas Quattro; six stepgrandchilden, Julie (Dave) Phillips, John (Laura) Mogulich, Jonathan Zachariah Stephens, Falin Minetto, Christopher Javier and Caitlin Merritt; eight great-grandchildren, Gianna, Michael, Maddox, Maverick, Abigail, Ashley, Luke and Vincent and four stepgreat-grandchilden, Vera, Josh, Johnie and Aria.

In addition to her parents and husband, Carmel was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph and James Guerriero; her sister, Helene Holcshuh and Carmel’s twin sister, Antoinette Carkido.

Carmel’s family will receive friends Thursday, January 6 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, Ohio.

A prayer service will be held Friday, January 7 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church, 764 5th Street, Struthers, OH 44471.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.