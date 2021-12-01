Carle David Robeson, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carle David Robeson, Jr. passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 from heart complications.

Carle was born on February 1, 1967 in Poland, to Ridgely Doane and Carle Robeson, Sr.

He was a lifelong resident of Poland and a descendant of David Arrel, one of the early settlers of Poland.

Graduating from Poland Seminary High School in 1985, Carle worked at Youngstown Electric Supply Company from 1988 to the present, where he treated every customer as a friend. He was a well-liked and respected designer.



Carle lived life to the fullest; his key to success. Always ready to lend a hand to a friend, or a stranger, he delighted in helping others. He welcomed people into his orbit, where they became family. He was an amazing father not only to his two boys but all of their friends as well. Carle was a unique individual who was equally at home with princes and paupers. He will be missed by all, especially those who delighted in his boisterous personality and sumptuous meals. He had a passion for cooking. He did not just cook, he created gourmet meals to share with all! He did not just entertain, he pulled out all the stops!



Carle is survived by his sons, Carle Robeson III and Michael Robeson, both of Poland; his partner, Robert Moore of Poland; his brothers, Richard (Kathleen) Robeson and Neville Robeson, both of Ft. Myers, Florida his former wife, Barbara; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends. He will be particularly missed by his (dog daughter), Sarah.



In lieu of flowers, Carle’s family would welcome contributions to help with immediate and unexpected costs.

Family and friends may call on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a memorial service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery in Poland.

