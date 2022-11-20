AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carla Ann Kratsas, 71, passed away on Thursday evening, November 17, 2022 at Caprice Health Care Center.

Carla was born January 9, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Floyd and Hazel Cargill Underwood.

Raised in Youngstown, she was a graduate of South High School.

Carla was a dedicated and loving homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. Her love for her family was abundant and she always made sure they had everything they needed and more. Nothing brought her more joy than her title of “Mamoo” and spending every opportunity she had with her grandchildren. A wonderful cook, Carla enjoyed hosting holiday gatherings and celebrations at her home with family, friends and neighbors. Many lasting memories were created on the annual family vacation in Ocean City, a tradition she started when her children were young and continued with her grandchildren. Carla will be remembered for her kindness, generosity and love she showed to everyone.

Later in life, after her children were grown, Carla began working, cleaning homes. She loved interacting with her clients and the friendship she shared with them.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her children, Victor (Kimberly) Gasior of Youngstown, Kerry (Elie) Khoury of Boardman and John (Jodi) Gasior of Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Joseph and Lily Gasior, Eli and Zac Khoury and Audrey and Elise Gasior and her brother, Floyd “Bud” Underwood of Florida.

Her husband, Richard A. Kratsas, whom she married December 12, 1981, preceded her in death on July 31, 2012. In addition to her parents and husband, Carla was preceded in death by her brother, Alan Underwood.

A funeral service celebrating Carla’s life will be held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, followed by a luncheon and fellowship at the Becker Family Center.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Carla had a huge heart for all animals and especially enjoyed the companionship of her many rescue cats through the years. In honor of her love for animals, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Carla’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 W South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank Caprice Health Care Center and Akeso Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Carla.

