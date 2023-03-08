YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl “Butch” Akers, 76, passed away in the comfort of his home on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Carl, affectionately known as “Butch,” was born April 2, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Albert and Myrtle Brest Akers.

As an infant, Carl was involved in an accident that resulted in him becoming a double leg amputee. Despite his disability and various sickness throughout his life, including beating cancer numerous times, Carl lived his life with a positive disposition and an upbeat spirit.

He was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley and graduated in 1967 from South High School. For several years, he worked for Phar-Mor as a cashier and stocker. In his leisure time, Butch enjoyed bowling and playing bingo and the lottery.

Butch is survived by his sister-in-law, Kim Akers and a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Hazel (John) Flynn, Katherine (William) Soisson, Betty (Chuck) Bartlett, Barbara (John) Yannitti and infant, Elizabeth Akers and brothers and sister-in-law, Fred (Virginia) Akers and Herb Akers.

A funeral service celebrating Butch’s life will be held on Monday, March 13 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland, where family and friends will be received from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Interment will be at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.