STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bryan Eggleston, 59, formerly of Struthers, passed away Sunday morning, December 19, 2021, at his home.

Bryan was born March 29, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Lee and Barbara (Carissimo) Eggleston.

He was a 1980 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 2007 and received a M.B.A. in Management from Tiffin University in 2009.

Bryan, a proud veteran, served in the United States Marine Corps. He was extremely passionate about being a marine and was very patriotic. He was an active member of the Ohio Marine Corps League Detachment Firelands #1192 in Toledo where he served as the paymaster.

He was a Terminal Manager for over 15 years with LafargeHolcim in Cleveland. He had a great rapport with his staff and was well respected.

In his leisure time, Bryan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to travel, hunt waterfowl, attend Erie Monster games and being outdoors – especially with his dog, Coal.

Bryan is survived by his mother, Barbara Eggleston of Poland; his daughter, Megan (David) Boggs of Canton, Georgia; grandson, Luke Boggs; a sister, Lisa (Bob) Hufnagel of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and his girlfriend, Rita Perrico of Parma, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lee.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, December 23, 2021 from 5:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street in Poland. There will be a Memorial Service celebrating Bryan’s life at 6:00 p.m. with Randi Pappa officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Cleveland American Veterans Association, (C.A.V.A.), 1440 Rockside Road, Suite 118A, Parma, OH, 44134 in memory of Bryan.



