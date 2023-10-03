YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Thomas Murar, 90, passed away on September 27, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Bruce was born December 21, 1932, in Youngstown where he lived all his life. He was the son of the late Michael and Katherine (Liposchak) Murar.

He graduated from East High School and then joined the United States Army. During his service, he earned the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1953.

For most of his life, he worked in sales for various companies. He loved to design games and even had a few patents. He enjoyed golfing, pool, and bowling and throughout the years, participated in several leagues. He was an ardent animal lover and gardener.

He leaves behind his children, Bruce Thomas Murar II of Youngstown Ohio, Kimberly Ann (Louis) Fuchs of Ocala Florida, Kathy Rebecca (Jerry Jr.) Evans of West Palm Beach Florida; and his grandchildren, Amber Hatley, Joseph Murar, Rebecca Evans, Jerry (Cecile) Evans, III, Eric Shoriak; and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Michael and Richard Murar, and Elizabeth Vittelo, as well as his daughter-in-law, Lynn Murar.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 7th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at one of Bruce’s favorite places, Holiday Bowl, 777 Youngstown Poland Road in Struthers. The family requests no flowers be sent.

The family has entrusted Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers with Bruce’s care. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.