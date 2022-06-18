POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Thomas Coldren passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, in Poland, Ohio.

He was born February 27, 1936, to parents Ellwood E. and Stella M. (Hoffert) Coldren. Bruce lived in Shillington, Pennsylvania until moving to Poland, Ohio in 2006 to be closer to his son and grandchildren.

Bruce graduated from the first class of Governor Mifflin High School (previously Shillington High School) and proudly served in the Navy after graduation.

He married the love of his life, Nancy Elaine Boyle, in 1956 and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Albright College in 1962.

Bruce worked in the insurance business for most of his life including at the Pennsylvania State Insurance Department in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He retired in 1992 as the Assistant Vice President and Director of the Filing and Regulation Department at Cigna Insurance Corporation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bruce is preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 55 years, Nancy Elaine (Boyle) Coldren, who died in 2012 and his sister, Betty Katherine (Coldren) Ruth.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Donna Coldren of Boardman, Ohio; his grandsons, Ian Thomas Coldren and Ryan Alexander Coldren; his brother, Douglas Coldren and sister, Nancy Jane (Coldren) Hoover.

Bruce will be remembered as a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed reading and talking about World War II history and was very proud of his Berks County heritage.

Private services will be held at a later date in Bruce’s hometown of Shillington, Pennsylvania.

The family requests material tributes to take the form of contributions to the American Red Cross (www.redcross.org).

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.