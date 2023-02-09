BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce N. Waller, 76, of Boardman, died February 8, 2023, at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born August 20, 1946 in Ruston, Louisiana, a son of Luther and Lorena (Norris) Waller.

He earned his PhD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and he taught philosophy at Youngstown State University from 1990 until his retirement in 2019.

He leaves his wife, the former Mary Newell, whom he married in 1979; two sons, Russell (Robyn) Waller, and Adam (Joshua Prete) Waller; and his grandchildren, Nathanael, Josephine, and Emil Waller.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mickey Waller Sanborn.

Contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

A Celebration of Life service for Bruce will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman 44512.

