YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce J. Beard, formerly of Youngstown, 72, passed away on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at his home.

Bruce was born November 21, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Chester and Mary Elizabeth Jones “Mayo” Beard.

He graduated from Boardman High School and was inducted into the School Hall of Fame for basketball. He continued his education at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, where he continued to play basketball.

He owned Beard Pension Services.

To say that Bruce was active would be a bit of an understatement. For his entire life, he was a sportsman and outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing, swimming, biking, skiing, golfing, playing squash, tennis, basketball, and especially taking long walks with his wife.

He was a kind and generous man, especially with his time. He was a mentor to many young people over the years and hosted international students at their home for 10 years and also hosted bible studies. He enjoyed traveling extensively with his family and loved his children and grandchildren immensely. He had a special knack for finding a connection with almost everyone he met. He attended Oxford Center for Christian Apologetics with wife, Phyllis, in Wycliffe Hall at Oxford University in England and became an apologist. His love of reading led him to founding the C.S. Lewis Institute of NE Ohio with his wife.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Phyllis Klumpp, whom he married October 7, 1978; his children, Elizabeth (Rodrigo) Mateo and Evan (Anya) Beard; his grandchildren, Aurora, Aella, and Eli Beard and Samuel Mateo; his siblings, Mayo J. (Dan) Morgan, Liz D. (David) Ploss, Grant H. (Susan) Beard, and the late Chester C. (partner- Katy Batcha) Beard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mary Elizabeth Beard.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Old North Church, followed immediately by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Pastor Nick Gatzgy. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman, Ohio.

The family has entrusted Bruce’s care to Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

