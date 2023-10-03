NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce B. Sears, 71, formerly of Sebring, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bruce was born January 30, 1952 in Sebring, Ohio, a son of the late Weston and Doris (Dow) Sears.

After graduating from Sebring High School, Bruce served in the U.S.Army as a cook.

Bruce was store manager for Stambaugh Thompson Hardware in the Youngstown area for over 30 years until the company closed. He went on to become a manager for Lowe’s Hardware for five years. Later on, Bruce returned to school and became an LPN and worked for the Cleveland Clinic at the main campus for a few years, until he became disabled.

Bruce was a member of Simon Road Church of God in Boardman. He volunteered at NEO Retreat Center & Church of God Camp Ground, where he was a cook for several years.

Bruce was a devoted husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. In his free time, Bruce enjoyed woodworking, cooking, and his golden retriever dogs.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 30 years, the former Cynthia K. Brink, whom he married on May 21, 1993; a son, David M. Devereux of New Middletown, Ohio; a brother, Lonnie W. (Ruth A.) Sears of Aikens, South Carolina; and three nieces, Julie (Dan) Lonchena, Susan (Steve) Good, and Lori Miller.

Besides his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by a son, Steven R. Devereux.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Bruce’s life at a later date at the Simon Road Church of God, 4750 Simon Road in Boardman.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Bruce’s family.

