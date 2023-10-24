STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bronica Rosemary Baker, 95, formerly of Fifth Street in Struthers, passed away Tuesday morning, October 24, 2023, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, surrounded by her loving family.

Bronica was born February 20, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Krall) Kolmacic.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1945 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Bronica was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church in Struthers.

She was a devoted homemaker, caring for her family as a wife, mother and sister. Bronica was an avid Cleveland Indians supporter and enjoyed reading, especially American history books.

Bronica is survived by her husband of 75 years, Joseph B. Baker, whom she married on November 20, 1947; a son, Joel M. (Mary) Baker of Poland, Ohio and her sister, Betty (George) Beelen of Canfield, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Bronica was preceded in death two brothers, Joseph Kolmacic and John Kolmacic.

Family and friends may call on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a prayer service on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 764 Fifth Street in Struthers with Fr. Gerald DeLucia officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio.

