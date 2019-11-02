Bridget Anna Fortunato, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bridget Anna Fortunato, 92 of Struthers, died Friday evening November 1, 2019, at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Struthers.

She was born April 11, 1927, in Struthers, a daughter of Michele and Anna Maria Iannetta Mignella and had been a lifelong area resident.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ Saints of Later Days in Youngstown, where she had taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and was the president of the Ladies Uplift Circle.

With her husband, Jim, She had owned Jimmy’s Pizza Shop in Struthers. She had also worked various jobs in the area.

Bridget enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and playing the organ. She had also sang with the Youngstown Philharmonic Chorus.

Her husband, James Fortunato, whom she married January 5, 1946, died July 4, 2002.

She leaves three daughters, Carolann (Roy) Weamer of Struthers, Marilyn Goldman of LaMarque, Texas and Dorothy Grover of Struthers; 26 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Carmella Marini and Marie Fortunato, as well as, several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, James Fortunato; two sisters, Dorothy Damore, Mary Walts and a brother, Anthony Mignella.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, with Ministers Mike Italiano and Adam Costarella, officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., prior to the services at the funeral home.

