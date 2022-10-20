YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian S. Blose, 64, died Tuesday evening, October 18, 2022, at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.



Brian was born August 31, 1958 in Mobile, Alabama, a son of Donald and Donna Connell Blose.



Brian was raised in Fostoria, Ohio, and was a graduate of Fostoria High School.

Shortly after graduation, he accepted a position with General Motors and relocated to the Youngstown area. Brian spent his entire career with General Motors in Lordstown, retiring as a die mover with more than 40 years of dedicated service. He was a valued member of the UAW Union.



In his leisure time, Brian enjoyed playing in the UAW Men’s softball league, golfing in numerous leagues, playing bocce, cheering on his beloved Packers, Buckeyes and Tigers, and playing cards, games, and dice. After getting home from work, Brian enjoyed relaxing in his backyard, swimming in his pool, listening to classic rock music and grilling. A loving son, brother, husband, dad, papa, and great-papa, nothing brought more joy to Brian than spending time with family.



Brian will be lovingly remembered for his loyalty, kindness, light-hearted and easy-going nature, and willingness to help anyone in need.



In addition to his mother, Donna Blose of Toledo, Brian leaves to carry on his memory, his wife, the former Patricia L. Fossaceca, whom he married September 24, 1988; children, Michael (Angela) Blose of Columbus, Jennifer Seel of Norwalk, and Andrew Blose of Toledo; grandchildren, Halie (Eleazar) Hernandez, Brandon Blose, Michael “MJ” Blose, Jr., Braelynne Blose, Wesley Seel, Jason Seel, and Jessica Seel; great-grandson, Mateo Hernandez; siblings, Barrett Blose, Becky (Hal) Baze of Arizona, Barb (Mike) Hipsher of Fostoria, and Brenda (Bill) Harris of Struthers; sister-in-law, Marti Blose of Texas; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Besides his father, Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Bradley Blose; son-in-law, Mike Seel; and sister-in-law, Nikki Blose.



A funeral service celebrating Brian’s life will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers, followed by interment at Lake Park Cemetery. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 12-12:45 p.m. at the funeral home.



In honor of Brian’s patriotism and love of his country, memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting www.woundedwarriorproject.org.



Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with the family.

