STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Watt, 54 of Struthers, passed away on Sunday morning, January 15, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital under the care of Hospice.

He was born August 5, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of the late James and Esther (Yauman) Watt and spent most of his life in Struthers. Brian lived in Campbell for a number of years.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1987 and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from Youngstown State University.

Brian worked as a computer technician for Sears in Austintown for several years after college.

Brian enjoyed spending time on the internet, burning CDs and DVDs for family and friends. He had a vast interest in music and an expansive CD collection. In better days, he enjoyed painting, tinkering with electronics and enjoying his remote control cars and airplanes. He always looked forward to spending time with his family, especially the family trips to “the ocean.”

Brian was diagnosed with Spinocerebellar Ataxia at age 14, which led to a deterioration of his coordination and muscle strength over time. Despite this unfortunate medical issue, he earned a college degree, was employed, went jet skiing, parasailing, fell in love and fathered a son.

Brian is survived by his son, Nicholas Rzodkiewicz of New Castle, Pennsylvania; four brothers, Jeff of Madison, Ohio, Greg of Arlington, Massachusetts, Dan (Tricia) of Seven Hills, Ohio and Eric (Ann) of Indianapolis, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.

Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Esther.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a funeral service celebrating Brian’s life to follow at Noon at the funeral home with Pastor James Berkebile officiating.

Interment will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that material tributes take the form of contributions to the National Ataxia Foundation in memory of Brian.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Brian’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.