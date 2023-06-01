BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian (Beasley) Christopher Costantini, 35, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, May 27, from injuries sustained from a tragic accident while attending one of his favorite golf outings he anticipated year after year.



Brian Christopher Costantini was born July 16, 1987 in Wheeling, West Virginia to loving parents Michael and Terry (Houser) Costantini and was raised in Steubenville, Ohio.

After graduating from Steubenville Catholic Central High School, Brian attended Youngstown State University for drafting and design in 2006, earning both his CSSC Certified Lean Green Belt and Six Sigma Green Belt certifications.

It was during his studies he appreciatively accepted an intern position at Compco Industries as an engineering assistant advancing to a Quality Assurance Manager. Brian has been an employee of Compco Industries for almost 15 years, where many coworkers have turned to family in his eyes.



Outside of work, Brian had a variety of interests. He enjoyed kayaking, camping, skiing and golfing to name a few. Brian also was a very talented craftsman focusing mostly on woodworking to create beautiful custom and sometimes humorous pieces of art for family and friends.



Brian always looked forward to yearly trips planned with his wife. They enjoyed visiting Brian’s parents and twin sisters in Murrells Inlet making many memories floating down the river on the pontoon. On the other side of the country he was able to fulfill his sense of adventure off-roading and target shooting in the desert with his brother. When Brian wasn’t spending time with the family, whom he loved unconditionally, he enjoyed visiting the Smoky Mountains which he and his wife tried to visit as often as time allowed.



Brian was sarcastic, witty and loved with all his heart. He never spoke ill of others. Brian would laugh at himself to others saying, “stupid Brian” if a measurement was off or if any other tasks didn’t go as he had planned. Others may remember him saying, “son of a diddly” used often after a bad golf shot then followed by laughter from all.



Brian’s memory will be kept alive for his nephew, Colton James Hardwick. He adored his new title of “Uncle Beas” when Colton was born. If he knew it was Katie’s babysitting day, he would drive home for his break and make faces at Colton just to see him smile and laugh.

Most importantly, Brian was an amazingly considerate person not only to his friends and family but to his wife Katie. One small gesture that he did consistently was packing her lunch for work every shift. While getting ready for her work, he would pop into the bathroom and clarify which option she would prefer in her lunch bag for that day. Tiny moments like these is what set Brian apart.



Brian is survived by his wife, Katie Costantini and his beloved golden retriever, Lilly Costantini; his parents, Michael and Terry Costantini; his oldest brother, Michael Costantini, Jr.; younger twin sisters, Melissa Costantini and Kelly Costantini; his mother-in-law, Karen Ball; sister-in-law, Virginia (Ginny) Hardwick and brother-in-law and friend, Jordan Hardwick; nephew, Colton James Hardwick; Uncle Harry (Rita) Costantini and family on his paternal side; Uncle Bill Houser on his maternal side; Aunt Barbara (Phillip) Hukill and family on his maternal side. Brian also leaves behind many friends and family members that he cared for greatly.



Brian is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Amelia Costantini, as well as his maternal grandparents, William and Delores (Baby D) Houser.



In the words of one of his favorite musicians Brian would have wanted to express, “The better you get, the more your legacy shines. I always just try to go hard. If you don’t want to do it for real, don’t do it at all.”- Raekwon



Brian’s family will receive friends Sunday, June 4, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Monday, June 5, 2023, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512. A funeral service celebrating Brian’s life will follow Monday, June 5, at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Randi Pappa officiating.

