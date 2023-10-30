POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Lee Popa, 74, died suddenly on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born September 25, 1949 in Youngstown, daughter of Arvel and Alice (Hilbert) Smith.

She was a graduate of South High School and worked in marketing and scheduling for Forum Health.

Brenda and her husband, Bob, loved their Lord and Savior and were active members at the Gate Church.

She was a compassionate and friendly person who deeply loved her family. She had a very special relationship with “the girls“, Barb, Beth, Char, Sue, Cathy, Vicki and Gayle, who have been best friends for close to 50 years.

She mourned the loss of her only son, Todd M. Cerimeli, who passed away last November.



She leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 20 years, Bob Popa; her children, Nicole R. Lawrence and Daniel R. (Julie) Popa; grandchildren, Keirsten (Josh) Sorg, and Ava and Sophia Popa; sisters, Barbara (Mark) Knabe and Beth (John) Miller; nephews and niece, Matthew (Amy) Knabe, Scott (Sara) Knabe, Chad (Christy) Miller, Allison (Andrew) Mattson and Jacob Miller; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ella, Levi, Lennon, Callahan and Stevie Lynn.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at the Gate Church in North Lima followed by a Memorial Celebration of Life beginning at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to The Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 1300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or The Gate Church, 11836 South Avenue, North Lima, OH 44452 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

