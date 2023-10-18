STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda L. Bekoski, 51, passed away Tuesday morning, October 17, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of family.

Brenda was born December 17, 1971 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Clarke, Jr. and Judith Conway.

A lifelong resident of Struthers, Brenda was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1990, and attended Youngstown State University. She later received her Associate Degree in Radiologic Technology from the Community College of Beaver County and worked as an x-ray technician for Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver from 2009-2020.

Extremely creative and artistic, Brenda operated two businesses on Etsy, TheHammeredHippie and ArchieLife. The stores offered unique hand stamped metal art and custom dog collars. Some of Brenda’s favorite interests included photography, making custom cakes, and playing the guitar. Brenda’s talents were countless and many self-taught from watching YouTube videos.

Brenda is survived by her wife, Dorothy J. Thomas; stepchildren, Sydney and Brianna Rippee; cousins, Michelle, Nichole, Rob, Nick, Mark, and Melissa; and her faithful pets, Gracie, Archie, Niko, and Murray Charles.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring St., Struthers, where a memorial service to honor Brenda’s life will follow at 12:00 p.m.

The family would like to express their appreciation and thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Dr. Richard Wise for the wonderful care given to Brenda.

