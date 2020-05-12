Brenda Kaye Bowkowski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Kaye Bowkowski, 75, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Brenda was born March 18, 1945 in Wilmington, Delaware, a daughter of Hubert and Ruby Cross Wisely.

She was a 1963 graduate of South High School and Penn-Ohio Jr. College.

Brenda previously worked for Ron Joy Nursing Home, South Side Hospital and Park Vista as a nurse’s aide. She also worked as a lobby hostess for Arby’s in Boardman and was a caregiver for her parents and sister over a 25 year period.

She was a former member of Struthers Baptist Tabernacle Church and Christ’s Church.

Her interests included vocalizing, listening to gospel music, attending church, traveling and gardening.

She is survived by her son, Frank (Jenny) Bowkowski of Austintown and three grandchildren, Frank, Michael and Demetra.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Frank Bowkowski; her second husband, Fred Low and sister, Phyllis Wisely.

A private service will be held for the family and interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements are by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

