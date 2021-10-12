Brenda D. Dorney, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda D. Dorney, 71, passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at her home.

Brenda was born May 6, 1950 in Vicco, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Chad and Louise (Bolen) Roark.

She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1968 and attended Bowling Green University. She moved to the Youngstown area in 1979.

Brenda owned and operated the Greek Place Restaurant for seven years at the Southern Park Mall before retiring.

Brenda was an avid cook and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. In her free time, she liked writing poetry, journaling, reading, and listening to music.

Brenda is survived by four children, Wayne C. (Zahara) Barnett of Lowellville, Sunshine B. (James) Guarino of Rocky Point, New York, Ty (Mary) Dorney of Youngstown and Grant N. (Kate) Dorney of Saint James, New York; ten grandchildren, Timothy Gordon, Casey (Lindsey) Gordon, Abby Guarino, Ali Guarino, Isabella Dorney, Ty Dorney, Zoey Dorney, McKenna Baker, Grady Baker and Callen Dorney; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Doc Dickerson of Florida; two sisters, Christine (Harold) Schodorf of Williard, Ohio and Linda Riggs of Wooster, Ohio and a sister-in-law, Susan Bolen of Willard, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her husband of 15 years, Grant C. Dorney, whom she married on October 31, 1980 and died July 5, 1995; two infant daughters, Summer and Autumn; a brother, Tojo Bolen and a brother-in-law, Randall Riggs.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m. at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 244 McGill Street in Lowellville. There will be a memorial service celebrating Brenda’s life at 6:00 p.m. with Nick Nolfi officiating.

