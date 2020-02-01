Bonitta Lou (Stephenson) Augustine, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonitta Lou (Stephenson) Augustine, 84, passed away Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at the Greenbriar.

Bonnie was born August 28, 1935 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph and Cora Perry Stephenson.

A 1953 graduate of Shenango High School, Bonnie went on to work for a local telephone company and Joseph’s Grocery Store in New Castle.

She met her husband Rocco Augustine and they were married November 19, 1960 and they made their home in Struthers where they raised their four children and shared in many wonderful memories.

Bonnie loved her role as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but also enjoyed working at Handleman Record Company in Boardman and North Jackson for over fifteen years.

After retirement, Rocky and Bonnie enjoyed traveling to Canada, Arizona, California, Florida, and even Australia to spend time with extended family. When at home Bonnie enjoyed cooking and excercising.

Bonnie was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Bonnie leaves her loving family to cherish her memory, her husband of 59 years, Rocco Augustine; two daughters, Marianne Copanic of Struthers and Susan (Steven) Ford of Austintown; two sons, Rocco (Karen) Augustine of Boardman and Jack Augustine of Struthers; two sisters, Margaret Padovano of Tucson, Arizona and Mabel DeFrank of Yerington, Nevada; one brother, Edwin (Janeen) Stephenson of Yerington, Nevada; nine grandchildren, Chad, Sheila, Lynne, Matthew, Timothy, Jacobyee, Courtney, James, Nicholas; ten great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Alexander, Avery, Brooklyn, Liam, Christopher, Corbin, Amy Mae, Collin and Jaxon;

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by three sisters, Katherine Stephenson, Jo Ann Stephenson, and Christina Wischerman.

Bonnie’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff at Greenbriar Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church with Fr. Martin Celuch officiating.

Interment for Bonnie will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield, Ohio.

Friends will be received Monday from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers followed by a Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 3 , at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.