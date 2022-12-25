STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Robert J. Monske, 54, passed away on Thursday morning, December 22, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Bob was born June 3, 1968, the son of Robert and Priscilla Fabry Monske.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Bob was a 1986 graduate of Crestview High School.

For the first 18 years of his career, Bob worked for Carter Lumber and most recently for Bernard Daniels Lumber in Canfield for the last 17 years. A hard worker, Bob truly loved his job, his fellow coworkers and the many friendships he made through the years with his customers.

When not working, Bob loved being at home with his family and relaxing in his “happy place” on his back deck. He enjoyed cooking on his grill and smoker, as well as doing home improvement projects, at his own home and daughter’s home. Many lasting memories were made on the numerous vacations Bob and Paula took to Las Vegas.

Bob was simple, down-to-earth and just an all-around likeable and good guy. His presence will certainly be missed and lovingly remembered by many.

In addition to his parents, Bob and Priscilla, of Salem, Bob leaves to carry on his memory, his wife and best friend of 29 years, Paula; children, Christopher (Amanda) Monske of McDonald and Mikayla Monske of Youngstown and sisters, Linda Monske of Salem and Lisa Codner of Youngstown.

Bob was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, James Codner.

There will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers.

