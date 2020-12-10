Billie Blair Alberter, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billie Blair Alberter, 94, formerly of Poland, Ohio passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at Cortland Healthcare Center.

She was born January 9, 1926 in Webster, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William Nichols and Thelma Wyne and a sibling to three brothers and two sisters.

Billie is survived by four children, Carol L. Doemner of Apple Valley, California, C. Jack Glover of Cortland, Ohio, David J. (Gina) Shives of Hubbard, Ohio and Mark T. Shives of Walled Lake, Michigan; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by father and mother; husbands, William Homer Glover, Joseph Henry Shives and James Alberter; a son-in-law, Robert Doemner and daughter-in-law, Faith Shives.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

