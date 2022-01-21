NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy L. Sauerwein, 88, of North Lima, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Billy known by his family and friends as “Bill,” was born May 9, 1933 in Green Township, the son of the late W. Arnold and Christine (Kentzel) Sauerwein and was a lifelong area resident of the Mahoning Valley.

After high school, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict.

He returned to the Youngstown area and opened the North Lima Tire Company in North Lima. He owned and operated the company for 42 years, retiring in June, 2021.

Bill was an avid bowler, a member of the Outdoorsmen League at Camelot Lanes for over 50 years and a member of Friday Niners Bowling League at Boardman Lanes. Bill was also an avid golfer as well. He would play golf every Sunday and would make an annual trip to Myrtle Beach each year to play as well.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 213 in Youngstown and a member of the V.F.W. Post 2799 in New Springfield.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory his four children, John D. (Cindy) Sheldon of Leetonia, Jan L. Ondrey and Larry J. Sauerwein, both of North Lima and Gary L. Sauerwein; three grandchildren, Brandon Stansbury, William “Spike” (Chelsie) Sauerwein and Aaron (Sarah) Ondrey; six great-grandchildren, Faith, Grace, Jordan, Miles, Piper and Tessa; a brother, Pete (Diane) Sauerwein of Salem; a sister, Wilma (Junior) Arkwright of Lisbon and two sisters-in-law, Jeannie Sauerwein of Greenford and Jackie Sauerweinn of Salem.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, the former Nancy L. Scattergood, whom he married on June 16, 1968 and died, August 10, 2021; a grandson, Ryan Stansbury; a son-in-law, Ed Ondrey and two brothers, Glenn Sauerwein and Arden Sauerwein.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

There will be a funeral service on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor JoJo Gutwald officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mount Olivet Cemetery in North Lima.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and online condolences with Bill’s family.

To send flowers to Bill’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.