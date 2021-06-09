Bill G. Bares, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bill G. Bares, Sr., 69, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Friday evening, June 4, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Bill was born December 15, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of the late Anthony and Florence (Zupp) Bares.

He graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1969 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

After high school, Bill enlisted and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Bill was a truck driver for over 20 years, where he owned and operated his own trucks. He also enjoyed working with his hands, working on automobiles, doing home repairs and landscaping.

In his free time, Bill was a member of VFW Post #7600 in Lowellville.

In his earlier years, he participated in drag racing along with his sons. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. Bill enjoyed spending time with and caring for his family, especially his grandchildren.

Bill is survived by his wife, the former Martha E. White; three sons, Billy G. (Loretta) Bares, Jr. of Struthers, James A. Bares of Youngstown and Bryan D. (Alicia) Bares of Struthers; his sister, Patricia “Pat” (Robert ) Fitch of Coitsville; six grandchildren, Alex, Alexis, Shelby, Sarah, Donnie and Cooper Bares; three nephews, Robbie, Eric and Bradley and his service dog, Bare.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Bares and his first service dog, Max.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers. There will be a prayer service on Wednesday, June 16, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Deacon John Rentas, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish – St. Lucy Catholic Church, 394 Tenney Avenue in Campbell with Fr. James Korda officiating.

