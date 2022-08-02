YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Joette Dobos, 71, departed life on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Beverly was born June 5, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Democko Dobos.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School, Class of 1969 and attended Youngstown State University earning a Master’s Degree in both English and School Administration.

During her life she held a variety of jobs, most notably English teacher at Struthers High School for 26 years, retiring in 2010.

Beverly was a local State O.E.A. representative from 1990-1994. A talented writer, she won the Barbara Brothers Writing Award for teachers three consecutive years and the prestigious Ball State University Writing Award.

Beverly leaves behind her daughter, Michele Hodge (Christopher) Stallings and granddaughter, Mackenzie all of Macon, North Carolina; her sister, Marggi Roldan of Spartanburg, South Carolina; her brothers, Mick and Joseph “Jack” Dobos both of Struthers; and her best friend of 67 years, Patty Klem Lancaster, also of Struthers.

Per Beverly’s request, there are no calling hours or funeral service. She will be interred on her father’s grave at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Contributions may be made to the donors favorite charity in memory of Beverly.

Arrangements are being handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

