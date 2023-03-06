NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Mohn, 89, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.

Beverly was born June 29, 1933, in her family home in Poland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Elmer and Margaret Rohrbaugh Paine.

A lifelong area resident, Beverly was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Class of 1951.

For several years, she owned and operated The Steakhouse and assisted her husband with his business, the Notre Dame Inn, both in New Middletown. For the majority of her career, she worked for Poland Countryside Furniture and retired from the Mahoning County Health Department as a fiscal officer.

Beverly lived her life for the Lord and her family, which included seven children, 17 grandchildren and 25-great-grandchildren.

She leaves to carry on her memory and beautiful legacy; children, Philip “Buddy” Wallace, Jr., of Canfield, Matthew R. (Tara) Mohn of New Middletown, Elizabeth (Thomas) Schupra of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Barbara (Chad Wright) Horton of Columbus, Margaret (Jay) McCoy of Columbus and Mary (Larry) Bader of Poland; son-in-law, Philip Koch of New Middletown; grandchildren, Philip (Niki) Koch, Jennifer (Dr. AJ) Mathew, Kevin (Lindsay) Koch, Mark (Sarah) Koch, Natasha (Dennis Bucciarelli) Wallace, Dr. Tiffany (Dr. Joseph) Barak, Atty. Courtney (Dr. Thomas) Hagele, Matthew R. Mohn, Jr., Amanda (Eric) Jonas, Travis (Annie) Schupra, Dawn (Jay) Brownfield, Philip (Jessica) Horton, Jr., Amber (Phil) Ferguson, Jessie McCoy, Matthew McCoy, Zach (Kadin Hinish) Bader and Josh Bader and great-grandchildren, Damon (Rachael) Hazlett, Hailey Hazlett, Alaina Koch, Gavin Mathew, Ella Mathew, Layla Mathew, Nathan Koch, Ryan Koch, Genevieve Koch, Henry Koch, Robert Nottingham, Dominic Bucciarelli, Joey Barak, Carmela Barak, Helena Hagele, James Hagele, Corrina Hagele, Kylie Adkins, Karlie Schacter, Kynnlie Brownfield, Kendallie Brownfield, Beau Bader, McKenzie Horton, Addie Horton and Raye Horton.

In addition to her parents; Beverly was preceded in death by her first husband, Philip Wallace in 1957 and her second husband, Matthew F. Mohn in 1983; her daughter, Patricia Koch and siblings, Wendell Paine, William Paine and Ellen Behnke.

A funeral service celebrating Beverly’s life will be held on Friday, March 10, at 11:00 a.m., at Bethel Friends Church, 2771 Spitler Road, Poland.

Interment will be at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, March 9, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main Street, Poland and Friday from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Beverly’s family.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

