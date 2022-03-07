CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Loshuk, 71, passed away Friday evening, March 4, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly was born December 17, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Jennie (Yanno) Lissi.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1969 and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Beverly was a LPN for Park Vista Retirement Community for 30 years, retiring 2020.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. Her greatest joy was her three grandchildren, John, Payton and Leah.

Beverly is survived by two children, John Loshuk, III of Lowellville and Christine (Larry) Price of North Jackson; three grandchildren, John Loshuk, IV of Lowellville, Payton S. Price and Leah R. Price, both of North Jackson and two sisters, Rosanne L. Bukowski, and Diane L. Lissi both of Coitsville.

Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, John Loshuk, Jr., whom she married on October 28, 1970 and died, December 7, 1976; two brothers, John W. Lissi, and William J. Lissi and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Bukowski.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers.

There will be a funeral service celebrating Beverly’s life on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Ferguson officiating.

Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lowellville.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (IPF), 21301 S. Tamiami Trail Ste 320, PMB 226, Estero, FL. 33928 in memory of Beverly.

