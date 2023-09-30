POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Jean Flynn, 96, passed away peacefully at her son’s home in Kent on Wednesday September 27, 2023.

She was born December 11, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a daughter of the late Eldo and Margaret (Thompson) Murray.

She worked as a bus driver for Poland City Schools for over 25 years until her retirement.

Beverly was Past Worthy High Priestess of the White Shrine of Jerusalem, a charter member of the Poland United Methodist Church for 70+ years, and a proud and passionate supporter of Poland athletics.

In her spare time, she loved to play cards, even learning a new game a week before she passed. Her love of sports, especially basketball, was unmatched.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son, Mark Flynn of Kent, OH; daughter-in-law, Pamela Flynn of Hinsdale, IL; grandchildren, Shea Flynn, Shannon Flynn, Loren (Jonathan Martin) Marshall-Flynn, and Mackenzie (Joel Faulkner) Marshall-Flynn; and great-grandchildren, Vivienne, Flynn, and Henri.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Flynn, whom she married June 18, 1949, and who passed away February 18, 2007; her son, Dennis Flynn; and her sister, Ardis Vevle.

Friends will be received on Thursday, October 5, 2023, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the Poland United Methodist Church, followed immediately by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m.. She will then be laid to rest with her husband and son at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in her name to Hansen Center: Gateway Special Recreation Association, 15 W. 341 59th St., Burr Ridge, IL 60527 or www.raygraham.org. Your contributions are greatly appreciated.

The family has entrusted Beverly’s care to the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.