Beverly Elaine Brickley, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly E. Brickley, 92, died Friday evening, May 29, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Beverly was born September 1, 1927 in Girard, a daughter of Joseph and Violet (Parker) Price.

She was a 1945 graduate of Girard High School and after graduation worked as a long distance operator at Ohio Bell Telephone.

On July 29, 1949, she married Grant E. Brickley, Jr., and became a dedicated homemaker, wife and mother. In 1955, they moved to Struthers, where they raised their sons. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage until Grant preceded her in death on July 26, 2013.

She was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Struthers and sang in its choir for many years.

Beverly enjoyed bowling and golfing, belonging to several leagues over the years. Along with her husband, Beverly was a member of the Mahoning County Genealogy Society and together they enjoyed researching the history of their families. Beverly was a wonderful storyteller and often shared memories of her life with her family and friends. She also loved to work around the yard, planting flowers and tending to her roses.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Grant E. (Norma) Brickley III of Cortland and Jeffrey T. Brickley of Boardman; grandchildren, Christopher (Lori) Brickley of Stowe and Melissa Brickley of Warren and five great-grandchildren, Ben, Sarah, James, Lynn and Lexi.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dolores Leigh and brother, Dr. Joseph Price.

There will be no calling hours and a private graveside service was held for the family at Four Mile Run Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in Mrs. Brickley’s name to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home. Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

