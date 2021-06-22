Beverly Bernhard, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Bernhard, 84, passed away June 16, 2021, at home with her daughters by her side.

She was born September 29, 1936, to Edward and Vesta Schoenfeldt in Youngstown.

Bev enjoyed the company of her family, laughing, playing games and puzzling around the dining room table. She had a zest for life. One of her favorite things was a road trip, anywhere, and there were many. No matter the distance, she turned it into an adventure. Bev loved animals. In addition to having many family pets, she had a reputation of caring for orphaned animals.

She was proud of her 20 plus year career at J.C. Penney in the Southern Park Mall. She won numerous awards for her outstanding sales skills.

She attended and was a member of Christian Assembly of God in Boardman.

Bev is dearly missed by her three daughters, Denise, Pamela and Donna; a granddaughter, Jennifer (Tyler); great-grandchildren, Everly and Gibson; a sister, Bonnie; sisters-in-law, Mabel and Joyce; and life-long friend, Betty.

Besides her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald, whom she married June 12, 1957, and a brother, Joe.

Per Bev’s request, there will be a private memorial service for the family. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman.

Condolences may be sent to Beverly’s family at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Beverly’s family, please visit our floral store.