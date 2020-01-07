Beverly Ann Eve, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Eve, 73, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown with her loving family by her side.

Beverly was born December 10, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Orosz) Pallay.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1964 and was a lifelong area resident.

Beverly worked in various jobs throughout her life, most recently in the dietary department for Hampton Woods Nursing Home, for a few years.

She was a member of Venture Church in Boardman, a member of V.F.W., Post 3538 in Struthers and was a dedicated homemaker.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 38 years, David W. Eve whom she married November 7, 1981; two children, John C. Pariza of Poland and Jacqueline (David) Dunsing of Casa Grande, Arizona; a cousin, Joeseph (Rebecca) Guerriero of Columbiana and numerous other cousins.

Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Pallay and numerous aunts and uncles, including her aunt, Ida (Joseph) Guerriero.

There will be a memorial service on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Venture Church, 7872 Glenwood Avenue in Boardman with Reverend Nathan Doyle officiating.

Family and friends may call on Friday, January 10 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44401 in memory of Beverly.

Beverly was a devoted wife, mother and a animal lover. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes. Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Beverly’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 8, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

