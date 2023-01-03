POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Louise Bickel, 81, of Poland, died Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Greenbriar Center in Boardman.

She was born June 18, 1941, in Louisville, Kentucky, a daughter of Irvin and Thelma (Payne) Bickel. She came to the area 16 years ago.

Betty worked as a nurse’s aide in Louisville for many years.

She was a member of Holy Trinity Church in Struthers.

She enjoyed Bingo and going out to dinner.

She leaves her sister, Patricia Gubany of Poland; her niece, Laura Kollat of Canfield; two great-nephews, Chaz and Jason; a great-niece, Mercede and her nephew’s wife, Marlene Gubany.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her nephew, Chuck Gubany.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. A prayer service will follow the visitation at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to the staff at the Greenbriar for the wonderful care Betty received.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.