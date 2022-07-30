NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Serich, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Windsor House at Masternick Memorial surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born December 20, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold Dean Polen and Mable Marie (Leach) Polen.

She graduated from Struthers High School in 1951. In 1953, Betty graduated from Ohio University with an Associate Secretarial Degree and was a member of the Phi Mu Fraternity. In August of 1969, she graduated summa cum laude from Youngstown State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education. In August, 1974, she graduated from Youngstown State University with a Master of Science in Education.

Betty worked as a secretary for Truscon Steel for one year and for Truscon Credit Union for several years. Betty was a dedicated elementary teacher at North Elementary, Union Elementary, Dobbins Elementary, McKinley Elementary and later a Reading Title I Remedial Reading Coordinator for Poland Local Schools for 40 years, retiring in 2007. During her time at Poland Schools, Betty served as the school district’s United Way campaign chairperson and received the Poland School Foundation Award for Educational Excellence in September of 2000 and was PEA Teacher of the Year in 1998.

Betty was a resident of Struthers until 1959, except for one year when she lived in Roswell, New Mexico when her husband, Pete, was in the Air Force. She moved to New Middletown in the fall of 1959.

She was a member of Parkside Church, formerly Struthers Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, Sunday school teacher, nursery aide and helped with the Struthers Rotary Luncheons.

Betty is survived by three children, Ronald D. (Betty) Serich of New Middletown, Ohio, Scott T. (Christine) Serich of Leesburg, Virginia and Lynda K. (Scott) Baita of Rochester, New Hamphsire; seven grandchildren, Corinne Baita, Dalton Baita, Evie Serich, Jason (Dorothy) Reynolds, Christopher (Heather) Reynolds, Janice Baita and Angela Baita; 10 great-grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Taylor, Jack, Nicholas, Makayla, Madisyn, Macie, Elias and Ellana and a brother, David (Kathy) Polen of Florida.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Peter R. Serich, whom she married on December 19, 1953 and died April 5, 2008.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street in Struthers and on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. at Parkside Church, 110 Poland Avenue in Struthers. There will be a funeral service celebrating Betty’s life at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church with Pastor James Berkebile officiating. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

Betty’s family would like to thank her neighbors for helping her throughout the time she was ill.

