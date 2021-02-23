Betty L. Girts, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Girts, 93, of New Middletown, died Friday afternoon, February 12, 2021 at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown.

She was born January 27, 1928 in Gary, Indiana, a daughter of Elzie and Edith (Melton) Yoho and came to the area as a child.

Betty was a graduate of South High School and was a homemaker while raising her family in Poland.

She belonged to the Poland United Methodist Church where she enjoyed helping in the kitchen.

Throughout the years, Betty enjoyed bowling and was involved with several leagues in the area. She also helped with youth bowling leagues for many years at Camelot Lanes.

Her husband, Robert W. Girts, whom she married August 4, 1949, died May 21, 1997.

She leaves two sons, Robert and Brian (Wendy). Betty also leaves her two very special granddaughters, Katie (Tim) and Kelli (Scott).

Besides her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Nina Houston and her two brothers, William and Robert Yoho.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staffs at Windsor House and Masternick Memorial for the quality care and compassion they provided Betty the past five years.

A celebration of life service will take place for Betty at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home in Poland. Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Betty’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.