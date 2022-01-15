BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Turnbull, 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her family.

Betty was born November 2, 1932 in Panic, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harold and Hazel (Brown) Straitwell.

Her family moved to New Bedford, Pennsylvania when she was a child. She graduated from Union High School in 1950.

Betty was a telephone operator for Ohio Bell Company for several years. She worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube in the Purchasing Department and later for Packard Electric in Warren for several years, before retiring in 1988.

Music was a big part of Betty’s life. She enjoyed playing the organ and piano, Betty was a member of the AARP Notables Group, singing at several different senior and retirement communities in the area. She was a former member of the Hammond Organ Society. When she was younger, she would sing in church choirs, and taught Sunday School classes to young adults.

Betty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed spending time with family and going camping with family and friends at Willow Lake. She was loved by all who knew her.

Betty is survived by two children, Gary L. (Becky) Durbin of Berlin Center and Terri (Ron) Cole of Boardman; a grandson, Alex Cole of Boardman; a brother, Don Straitwell of Huston, Texas and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husbands, Albert Durbin and then Charles J. Turnbull, whom she married on June 24, 1964 and died May 3, 1995; four brothers, Harold Straitwell, Bobby Straitwell, Bill Straitwell and Jim Straitwell; sister, Lois Thomas and a sister-in-law, Betty Straitwell.

Due to COVID-19 and Betty’s request, there will be a private funeral service for her family on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with Mr. Dennis Kuhns officiating. There are no calling hours.

