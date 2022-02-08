BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – If you happened to be awake in the wee hours last Thursday morning, February 3 and your ears were turned skyward, you may have heard a faint sound of giggling. Betty Case, you see, had arrived in Heaven and she had with her the sunny, funny disposition for which she was known, along with her endless supply of corny jokes and silly sayings.

Betty was born at home on June 22, 1932, the youngest child of Walter and Laurentz Boyer of Columbiana. It may be that it tickled her from the very beginning to be born an aunt to a nephew already several years older than she was.

In 1951, Betty married Ray Case of Boardman. Many a new wife would be terribly upset about the ensuing honeymoon but Betty, true to her ability to find humor in most any situation, always laughed when she told the story of their wedding trip; a trip to Niagara Falls; in January; in a blizzard. With at least one night spent at the home of one of Ray’s aunts.

Clearly, Betty was also a forgiving person – their marriage, begun in snow and ice was grounded in their Christian faith. It endured for 68 years and was rock solid. They did everything together. Since the passing of “her buddy” in September of 2019, Betty missed him every minute of every day. Their children take solace knowing that they are now together again. (With Betty undoubtedly entertaining their friends with her wit.)

Betty was employed for 15 years by Servomation Vending, working at Metal Carbides in Boardman.

She was active as a member of Evangel Baptist Church, serving for several years as a Deaconess.

Her family was her greatest joy and here’s how she would introduce that family: favorite daughter, Cheryl Case (Tom Franko) and their son, Brian Case-Franko; favorite daughter, Barbara Franko (Mike) and their daughters, Jenny Genova (Rick) and Lisa Franko; favorite daughter, Janet Allen (husband, Jeff deceased) and her children, Chad McCrone (Cristin) and Jill Hoffman (George); favorite son, Jim Case (Susan) and their two sons, Pat Case and Shawn Case (Heather) and favorite daughter, Laura Detwiler and her daughter, Weslie Broderick (Michael). She was also blessed with great-granddaughter, Caitlyn Adams, and great-grandsons, Jessen Hoffman and Charlie Case.

None of this is meant to imply that Betty didn’t have her feet squarely on solid ground. She was earnest and sincere about her faith, about her role as wife and mother and about being wherever she was needed. She faced her share of sadness, pain, and hardship. It’s just that she preferred smile to frowns, laughter to long faces, and just plain enjoyed making people laugh (and that’s surely what she’s doing now in Heaven.)



On Saturday, February 12, 2022 the family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. at Evangel Baptist Church, 5248 Southern Blvd., Youngstown, 44512. Mask-wearing would be much appreciated.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Becker Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to Betty’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.