STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Bonwick, 71, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Born March 7, 1952 in Roaring Spring, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Donald E. and Verna M. (Foore) Ruby.

A lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, Betty was a 1971 graduate of Jackson Milton High School and attended Mount Vernon Nazarene University.

On April 26, 1975, she married Charles F. Bonwick III and they were blessed with 48 wonderful years of marriage.

Early in her career, Betty worked as a waitress at Perkins, while raising her children. For the majority of her career, she worked in home health care as a Medicaid waiver provider for the State of Ohio. She retired in 2013, when her health declined after having a stroke.

When her children were young, she enjoyed coaching the Boardman Youth Baseball League and the Challenger League. Her other interests included playing cards, trips to the casino and especially sewing and crocheting, gifting many of her beautiful creations to family and friends. As a talented seamstress, Betty made her daughter Melinda’s wedding dress, as well as her bridesmaids dresses.

As a couple, Betty and Charles enjoyed bowling for many years in the Woodchoppers League at Wedgewood Lanes, square dancing and traveling the country when he was working as an ironworker.

Betty cherished her roles as a wife, mom, Grandma and Nana and loved her family and the Lord. She was most recently a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene.

Betty will be remembered for her bubbly disposition, sense of humor, out-going personality and her compassion and willingness to help others.

She leaves to carry on her memory, her husband, Charles F. Bonswick III; children, Missy (Dan) Potts of Berlin Center, Melinda (Bob) Straley of Lake Milton, Donald C. Bonwick of Struthers and Donna (Shawn) Mansfield of Struthers; grandchildren, Jacob and Joshua Potts and Kendra Mansfield; siblings, Kenneth (Sue) Ruby, Richard Ruby, Robert Ruby, Joanne O’Connor and Jesse Ruby and sister-in-law, Elaine Bonwick Fabrizi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Cody “Batman” Straley and sisters-in-law, Rose Ruby and Becky Ruby.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 24, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:45 p.m., at Davidson-Becker Funeral Home in Struthers, where a funeral service celebrating Betty’s life will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions to the family in c/o the Davidson-Becker Funeral Home, 11 Spring Street, Struthers, OH 44471, to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to share memories and condolences with Betty’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.