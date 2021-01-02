Betty J. Owens, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jean Owens, 86, of Poland entered into her eternal rest on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

She was born on February 28, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of Roy and Julia Buchanan.

Betty graduated from Rayen High School in 1952.

She worked as a secretary for Youngstown Sheet and Tube. After meeting the love of her life, Bruce Owens, she became a full-time homemaker. They made their home in Struthers where she attended St. Nicholas Church.

An avid and accomplished bridge player, Betty obtained her Life Master Status at an early age. She and her sister, Dolores, were honored to have a local Contract Bridge Convention named after them, “Struthers No Trump.” She was a member of the Southside Duplicate Bridge Club in Youngstown, Ohio.

Betty is survived by two daughters, Janine (Tom) Fleming of Palmetto, Florida and Michelle (Carl) Snyder of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Thomas J. Fleming II, Josh (Erin) Fleming, Noah, Madison and Rachel Snyder.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her son Greg Owens; her husband, Bruce Owens and her sister, Dolores James.

Due to COVID, only immediate family will be attending her service.

Arrangements are being handled by the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman.

In lieu of a floral arrangement, donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Condolences may be sent at www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty J. Owens, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 3, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.