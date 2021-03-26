Betty J. DeArcangelis, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. DeArcangelis, 88, of Poland, died Friday morning March 26, 2021 at her home.

She was born June 20, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Susan (Sich) Bindas and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and had worked in the financial aid department at Youngstown State University for 30 years.

She was a member of Heritage Presbyterian Church. She was a member of the National Slovak Society where she ran the local chapter for many years.

.

Her husband, Joseph DeArcangelis, whom she married, September 20, 1958, died October 30, 1996.

She leaves her son, Joseph A. DeArcangelis, with whom she made her home; her dog, Winston and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by a son, Michael J. DeArcangelis; four sisters, Ann Babinchak, Susan Bindas, Margaret DePillo and Dorothy Badnarik and three brothers, Michael Bindas, John Bindas and Robert Bindas.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home in Boardman with Pastor Annie Parker officiating.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.beckerobits.com.

To send flowers to Betty J. DeArchangelis’ family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.