Betty J. (Bowen) Panella, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Panella (Bowen) of Denver, Colorado, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Swedish Hospital of COVID complications.

Betty was born on November 13, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio to Evelyn (George) & Russell Bowen.

Betty graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1958 and then was employed by the Truscon Division of Republic Steel.

Betty happily married Leonard Panella on December 6, 1969 at Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Youngstown. The two moved from Youngstown to Hudson, Ohio to raise their two children, Todd and Scott.

In Hudson, Betty taught swimming to her children at a young age and was known as one of the best supporters of the Hudson High School swim teams during her son’s school years. In addition, Betty worked and proudly owned the Sarah Bradford women’s clothing store for 11 years.

Betty also attended First Congregational Church of Hudson with her family.

Following retirement in 1998, Betty and Len lived between Boardman, Ohio and Port St. Lucie, Florida where they lived for 20 years in the Savannah Club with many friends and neighbors. In August of 2020 they moved to Denver, Colorado to be closer to family and enter into a skilled nursing and independent living center.

Betty’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone with whom she interacted. She is known for never missing important dates in other people’s lives. Betty will always be remembered as a strong and caring woman in the lives of so many of her Ohio and Florida friends. She was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother who will never be forgotten.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn (George) and Russell Bowen.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 51 years, Leonard J. Panella and her two sons, Todd (Jennell) along with their two daughters, Adrianna and Gabrielle in Denver and Scott (Meg) and their 4 sons, Dominic, Jobe, Bennett and Innis in Louisville, Kentucky. She is also survived by her three sisters, Bonnie Perratto (Tony), Beverly Boyer (Raymond- deceased) and Barbara Tate; one brother, Richard Bowen (Phyllis) and many nieces and nephews that meant so much to Betty.

Len and the boys would also like to express their appreciation and thanks to Crystal Cummings and Margie Merone for the wonderful care they gave to Betty over the past 20 years.

Due to COVID-19, a public memorial service will be announced at a later date.

The service will be held at Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N Main Street, Poland, OH 44514.

Interment will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio.

To plant a tree in Betty’s memory please visit our floral store.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty J. (Bowen) Panella, please visit our floral store.