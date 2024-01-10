BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Fern Galbreath, 90, passed away on Monday, January 8, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born November 3, 1933 in Struthers, Ohio, a daughter of the late Otto and Dorothy (Tyson) Mauch.

She graduated from North Lima High School and was a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley.

Betty was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Boardman, where she served as a deacon and elder.

She was a devoted homemaker. Betty enjoyed cooking baking, babysitting, reading and doing word search puzzles. She treasured spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren, Megan and Anthony.

Betty is survived by three daughters, Kathy A. Krusel of Boardman, Ohio, Karen S. Galbreath of Struthers, Ohio and Kelly L. (Terry Lightfoot) Babineaux of Spring, Texas; a son, William O. Galbreath of Boardman, Ohio; two grandchildren, Megan N. (Garrett) Morgan of Noblesville, Indiana and Anthony W. Galbreath of Struthers, Ohio.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years William A. Galbreath, whom she married on May 23, 1959; a son-in-law, Dr. Ronald G. Krusel; two brothers, Roy Mauch and Dale Mauch and sister-in-law, Donna Mauch.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Adam Rodgers and Reverend David Joachim officiating.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 280 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 in memory of Betty.

