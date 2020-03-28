Betty F. Amendolea, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty F. Amendolea, 86, died Friday morning, March 27, 2020 at the Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

Betty was born February 10, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Anna (Ruskovich) Seach.

A lifelong area resident, Betty was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Mrs. Amendolea worked for several companies throughout her career including Party Pantry as a cashier, in the deli at Rulli Bros. West and as a candy maker for both Gorant & Giannios Candies.

In her free time, she enjoyed attending her monthly 500 Card Club for over 60 years, playing bingo at St. Mary’s and the Inn at Christine Valley, cheering on The Ohio State Buckeyes, making jigsaw picture puzzles and going on bus trips with her Cousins Traveling Group.

On June 6, 1953, Betty married Silvio J. Amendolea and they were married for 53 years before his passing on June 7, 2006. Betty and Sil had three children, Linda A. Simon, Diane (Rob) Franczkowski and David (April) Amendolea, all of Boardman. She also leaves six grandchildren, Scott Simon, Matthew (Megan) Simon, Lisa (Ben) Stepan, Amy Franczkowski, Bradley Franczkowski and Nathan Amendolea; three great-grandchildren, Tobias and Lily Stepan and Caleb Simon; sister-in-law, Esther Amendolea; brother-in-law, Robert Amendolea and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Seach and sister, Evelyn Bennett.

A private service at the Davis-Becker Funeral Home will be held for the family. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Please visit www.beckerobits.com to send condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty F. Amendolea, please visit our tribute store.